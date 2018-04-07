Synchronized Sinclair broadcasters? What’s wrong with that?

Bravo to the Sinclair Broadcast Group for going out of their way to let their viewers know that they stand behind the content that they deliver. Balanced reporting based on all of the facts, rather than selective pieces to support a personal narrative, should be something that all media outlets strive for while serving their consumers.
And of course, the announcement by Sinclair is both simple and straightforward, stating how it goes about doing its job without naming names or pointing fingers elsewhere. However, as soon as these announcements started to air it was apparent that there were some hurt feelings in the industry as organizations like CNN and McClatchy immediately started to highlight and poke fun at them.
I am not sure why they would do so unless they have a difficult time supporting truthful reporting. But their immediate and defensive postures certainly suggest that they have something to hide.
Jerry Silva, Clovis
