Change starts with learning how to respect laws, rules

Our society is a tolerant society with no real right or wrong – a fantasy.
Anything is right and if you want to shoot at people, who’s telling that person that it’s wrong? Parents don’t. Schools can’t. Society just screams when something wrong happens.
Gun violence is only a symptom of a much larger problem.
Why would a child want to shoot his classmates – because of attention or hate he or she doesn’t know how to deal with? From having fun from video games where killing is “fun,” never having seen how to love others, his family or himself?
It is no longer good to be a male in our feminist society and has never known the security the once stable family provided?
How insecure are these children who commit these incredible crimes? Wasn’t worth, value and standards taught at home? Fix our society by first fixing respect for laws and rules. You don’t always get what you want and that you must work.
Love isn’t a physical experience, but an action of care and compassion shown by one’s actions.
These are the main issues for our “tolerant” society.
Harry Sager, Fresno
