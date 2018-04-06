It’s too easy to purchase a gun. Things need to be changed.

Buying and obtaining ownership of a gun should be a harder process than getting your driver’s license.
The fact that 19-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, was able to purchase an AR-15 legally, and walk onto the campus, in which he was suspended from five months prior to the massacre, and open fired is absurd.
It’s become far too easy for these innocent students to get hurt, action needs to be taken and fast. What if your son or daughter was next? What if your best friend was next?
Then more people would start taking action, but we cannot wait that long. It can’t be too late when more people and even the president start to care.
I believe the walkout was intended to be a powerful movement, however, the way I heard most students talking about how they were only going to miss the next 20 minutes of class was heartbreaking.
The deputy sheriff stationed at Stoneman Douglas failed to protect the school; standing outside the building for 27 minutes while students and faculty were murdered.
Deputies like the one from the Maryland shooting may have been able to prevent the situation.
Bailey Powers, Fresno
