Imagine problems that could be solved with high-speed rail money

I was appalled by the recent article by Marek Warszawski, “If you care about Fresno and want it to thrive, you need to support high speed rail.”
As a lifelong Valley resident, I have opposed this project from the very beginning because it is a huge was of taxpayer money. Publicly, the High Speed Rail Authority is telling us that the project is now estimated to cost $68 billion at full completion.
We all know this catastrophe will eventually cost more than $100 billion to complete and will be subsidized by taxpayers to operate the system. If you have any doubt, look no further than the new Bay Bridge between Oakland and Treasure Island. That project doubled in cost over the time it took to build it.
Just imagine the problems we could address with all that money being spent on high-speed rail. We could solve the water crisis in this state for the next 100 years by building several more dams. We could address the mental health crisis by adding facilities and doctors. We could add more resources to go after gangs and drugs that affect our children.
What a missed opportunity to fix these problems.
Greg Irby, Hanford
