There should be stricter laws to own a gun, stop ‘wilding’ in the Valley

As Americans, we should be able to bear arms, as stated in the Constitution.
But considering all of the shootings that have happened recently, there should be stricter laws to own a gun. There needs to be an end to this madness, especially when it happens right here in our back yard.
I am talking about the shootout between SWAT and a resident in Kern County. This resident was so upset that with the police at his door, he grabbed a shotgun and just started shooting. That right there is what you call an act of wilding.
Wilding, as defined in Charles Derber’s book, “The Wilding of America,” is defined as, “any self-centered or self-indulgent behavior that harms others and weakens the social fabric.” This resident chose to fire his shotgun, just because cops were at his door.
He could’ve killed the SWAT officers, but he didn’t care about that. He just wanted them off of his property. Instances like this, are prime examples of why there should be more laws to regulate gun ownership, so innocent police officers are not killed.
Sara Greenlee, Fresno
