Letters to the Editor

Gun sales, drug gouging, Facebook evidence of rudderless moral compass

April 04, 2018 05:49 AM

Ethical behavior has been supplanted by “The end justifies the means” in many business and government transactions, rather than for a justifiable “good” cause. Our welfare and privacy are often disregarded in their bottom line quest for profit and power.

Facebook’s breach of trust, pharmaceutical drug gouging, delayed recalls, indiscriminate gun sales and elected officials’ immoral and criminal conduct are only a few examples of a rudderless moral compass.

As citizens, we have become too complacent with this disregard for truth, health and safety, and must censure and hold ethics mavericks responsible for their callous and self-serving agendas.

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Paula Ann Costis, Fresno

