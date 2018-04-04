Fresno County lowers juvenile justice fees

For 13 years, I have served to empower, enrich, and educate youth who reside in Fresno’s most impoverished and “at-risk” neighborhoods.
A consequence of this work has been sharing the moments of when a young person makes an ill-advised decision that results in them being involved in the juvenile justice system. Through these experiences, I have witnessed first hand the damage done to their lives by exorbitant fees associated with the intake and trial process.
Witnessing the strain these fees have put on families and young people who cannot afford to pay them has led my wife and I to pay them on numerous occasions. For this reason, I am excited that Fresno County has implemented Senate Bill 190, which eliminated fees, like electronic monitoring and detention, for youth involved in the juvenile delinquency system.
I am glad that California has rightly identified that these fees disproportionally affect young people of color who live in poverty and puts strain on families who already suffer from financial hardships. This is a step toward a justice system that reintegrates youth safely and healthily. I look forward to the full implementation of SB 190 when Fresno County repeals these fees from its master schedule fees.
Never miss a local story.
Marcel Woodruff, Fresno
Comments