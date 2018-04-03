Honor Martin Luther King Jr. in your daily life from place of love, light

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
On this day, may we remember his words, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
I am concerned about the current climate in our society. Remembering King’s words, I can confront the issues that concern me. If I come from a place of love, there may be change. If I am hateful, there is little chance for change. On this anniversary, please honor King in your daily life, by working from a place of love and light, not hate and darkness.
Patti Potter, Fresno
