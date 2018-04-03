The sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands in the Peace Garden at Fresno State after the unveling in 1999. The bronze sculpture was designed by Richard Blake.
Letters to the Editor

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. in your daily life from place of love, light

April 03, 2018 05:01 PM

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this day, may we remember his words, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

I am concerned about the current climate in our society. Remembering King’s words, I can confront the issues that concern me. If I come from a place of love, there may be change. If I am hateful, there is little chance for change. On this anniversary, please honor King in your daily life, by working from a place of love and light, not hate and darkness.

Patti Potter, Fresno

