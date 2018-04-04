Trump tariffs target Valley farmers

So California fruit and nut farmers fear Chinese tariffs against them in response to President Trump’s trade tariffs to protect steel workers? Conservatives want to make America 1950s great again?
President Trump appeals to his base, which wants to make America white again with more white people on the street, in stores and on television. Not caring about whom he really hurts, like farmers, he just wants to get re-elected.
Bought and paid for by billionaires, Trump’s handlers feed him campaign points for votes. We want to view our nation as being superior to increase our own self-esteem. “U! S! A!” Those who really need to feel important unconsciously love an egomaniac.
The Republican tax-cut plan mirrors the one Republican Gov. Sam Brownback pushed through the Kansas state legislature in 2012, promising a “shot of adrenaline” to the Kansas economy. It didn’t. Instead, revenues crashed, forcing Brownback and lawmakers to resort to spending cuts, borrowing and accounting tricks to maintain a balanced budget.
Never miss a local story.
With taxpayers not supporting federal spending, then lenders like China will. Will farmers find out about that? Not on the news.
Mike Starry, Fresno
Comments