Provide helping hand to crime victims Tuesday

The Fresno County James Rowland Crime Victim Assistance Center works diligently and commits itself to supporting victims of crime. The victim advocates are the conduits which help victims find the ability to become survivors of crime, providing the support necessary for victims to reach the feeling of being on the road to recovery.
By honoring all victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Sunday through April 14, CVAC hopes to spread awareness of the rights that victims have, as well as the services available to them. Spreading awareness surrounding victims’ rights is vital, as more than 5 million crimes occur in the U.S. each year.
Many victims feel lost or ashamed after a crime was committed against them. However, the community has the ability to help reshape the future surrounding stigma and create an understanding of how to support victims. Let us “Expand The Circle, Reach All Victims.”
The Fresno County Probation Department will observe victims with an Honor Walk Tuesday 4:30– 5:30 p.m. at Courthouse Park followed by an awareness event from 5:30- 7:00 p.m. at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom.
Liz Arredondo, Fresno
