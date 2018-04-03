Conservatives aren’t Nazis? Are you sure about that?

Marc Thiessen’s op-ed piece March 29 was interesting, perhaps for its tolerance and moderation in an era of sharp, nasty hyperbole.
“Liberals aren’t traitors; conservatives aren’t Nazis.”
It is well to be reminded of the fact that most people are a combination of good and bad virtues. But there comes a situation, a time in history, when a stand must be taken or the results are catastrophic. Hitler did survive, rule and utterly destroy groups of people because a significant group of supporters felt the same way and no one stopped them!
There is a basic immorality in gleefully hoping that families will be split rigidly, nastily and inhumanly in order to enforce a law originally written to make an orderly transition from a visitor to a citizen. Did you see the grin on Jeff Sessions’ face when he announced, “If you came here illegally, be warned, this is a new era – the Trump era!”
He actually wiggled in happy anticipation. Is Mr. Thiesssen, sure the dominant public decision-makers at this time are not Nazis?
Sylvia Woodburne, Fresno
