Why we offer scholarships for undocumented students

It is impossible to ignore the dangerous rantings of the President as he demonizes immigrants. His initial accusation that they are drug dealers, rapists and murders is based on racism and classism, not facts. If one reads the data, this is absolutely untrue.
However, he wants us to feel threat, fear and anger toward them so that our attention and blame are diverted to them rather than the real culprits, namely our government and citizens. This is a strategic approach used by despots to manipulate and control their constituents.
As someone who daily works with many immigrants (mostly from Mexico and Central America, but also other countries), I find them to be my best students. Most are hard working, grateful, family oriented, respectful, and motivated and so are their families. My husband and I offer a scholarship for undocumented students as they are our hope for the future.
We are a country of immigrants: people escaping threat, people needing to subsist or people seeking something better for themselves and their families. Today is no different and we need to come up with reasonable policies and opportunities to continue to improve and enliven our country as those immigrants before us.
Laurie Tidyman-Jones, Fresno
