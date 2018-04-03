Read to kids any which way you can

As a family physician, it is important to me to promote early literacy in families. We started a program at my clinic in downtown Fresno to support literacy efforts by distributing books to families at each check-up. Families love and appreciate the books, but I encountered an unexpected obstacle when a Spanish-speaking mother informed me that she was not able to read in English.
Research shows numerous benefits of promoting early literacy. Reading to young children encourages a positive connection with books early in life, cultivates a special bond between caretakers and children, and develops the child’s imagination and curiosity.
We encourage caregivers to read to children regardless of their own literacy level. If literacy is an obstacle, wordless or bilingual books can be utilized. Also, one can create their own story using the pictures in the book. Finally, one can simply identify the pictures, colors, and shapes in the book to expand the child’s vocabulary.
Let’s break the misconception that people who do not read themselves cannot promote early literacy. If you know someone who is struggling with this, reach out to them and give them these tips on how to overcome their barriers.
Dr. Jasmine Garcha, Fresno
