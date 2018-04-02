A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier gathers mail to load into his truck before making his delivery run.
A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier gathers mail to load into his truck before making his delivery run. David Goldman AP File/2013
Letters to the Editor

More lies from Trump, this time on postal service

April 02, 2018 01:45 PM

Another day, another lie. On a day that we learn Rep. Devin Nunes pays $500 in taxpayer funds a month to rent an office in Clovis that he does not staff, we hear that President Trump is going after the United States Postal Service (USPS) for its contract with Amazon.

Based in the U.S. Constitution, USPS delivers to 155 million addresses six and even seven days a week, delivering 47 percent of the world’s mail.

When the Republicans shut down the government last month, causing federal workers to go on furlough, the USPS kept delivering mail because it is not on the taxpayer budget. The stamps that you use to mail a letter pays for labor, infrastructure and transportation costs.

An average of 3,748 new addresses are added daily to the country’s only universal delivery network. It is the largest civilian employer of military veterans – more than 113,000 grace the postal workforce – with the proportion of letter carriers wearing their second uniform three times higher than it is in the general population.

By law the USPS can’t make a profit. Companies like Amazon make it possible for us to keep postal rates low.

Santos Garcia, Madera

