Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, questions U.S. Trade Representative Amb. Robert Lighthizer during the hearing on trade policy before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill March 21, 2018, in Washington. Jose Luis Magana AP
Letters to the Editor

Nunes continues to duck questions -- unless there’s money

April 02, 2018 01:32 PM

According to two recent articles, Devin Nunes continues to add to the list of publications he won’t talk to (Mother Jones, March 29; Wall Street Journal, March 29).

Increasingly, Nunes avoids any contact with those he defines as adversaries, whether they are constituents or members of the media. Instead, he sticks to making paid fundraiser appearances and sending up occasional flares on local talk radio. Nunes has had no town halls since 2010.

The Wall Street Journal piece, which chronicled “the political rise of Devin Nunes” contained this sad irony: Nunes was “discovered” by his long-time mentor, Valley Republican Bill Thomas, when a sharp-elbowed young Nunes kept turning up at Thomas town halls, asking detailed questions.

Apparently, town halls are useful on the way up, but not once you get there.

Pamela Beck, Fresno

