Letters to the Editor

Christians, Jews are called to welcome refugees, immigrants

April 02, 2018 02:24 PM

During this season of Passover and Easter, I am reminded that God calls us to an attitude of hospitality (not hostility) toward refugees and immigrants: “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt” (Ex 22:21) and “You shall love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Deut 10:19).

I recently read in The Bee that Republicans from our Valley’s agri-business community traveled to Washington to lobby against proposed Republican legislation related to undocumented workers. Another Bee story reported that a packing plant owner lamented the loss of a good person who worked for him for 30 years because of a crackdown on undocumented workers.

Taking action to protect undocumented workers out of economic self-interest or personal loyalty to a valued employee is a start. But Biblical faith calls us to do more, to welcome the undocumented among us with love and to protect them. We should protect the millions of decent hard-working immigrants among us with comprehensive immigration reform.

Bryan Apper, Fresno

