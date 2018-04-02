Letters to the Editor

Enforce Easter parking at Woodward

April 02, 2018 01:04 PM

On Easter Sunday a large number of people enjoyed themselves at Woodward Park. Unfortunately, some of the visitors parked their vehicles on both sides of Audubon Avenue

This section of Audubon is clearly labeled as a tow-away zone, but there did not appear to be any enforcement. Whole families with kids, picnic supplies, pets, wagons, bicycles and other accessories were dashing between cars and crossing Audubon on their way to the park. This situation was very dangerous and needs to be addressed by the City of Fresno before there is an unfortunate incident.

Oscar Ramirez, Fresno

