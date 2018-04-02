Enforce Easter parking at Woodward

On Easter Sunday a large number of people enjoyed themselves at Woodward Park. Unfortunately, some of the visitors parked their vehicles on both sides of Audubon Avenue
This section of Audubon is clearly labeled as a tow-away zone, but there did not appear to be any enforcement. Whole families with kids, picnic supplies, pets, wagons, bicycles and other accessories were dashing between cars and crossing Audubon on their way to the park. This situation was very dangerous and needs to be addressed by the City of Fresno before there is an unfortunate incident.
Oscar Ramirez, Fresno
Comments