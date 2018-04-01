Trump will benefit ‘bigly’ from tax breaks, but will anyone else?

For those non-wealthy people who believe that the Trump tax breaks are a good thing, here is a primer for you.
If you are a low-wage or middle-income worker, then you probably see a hundred or up to a few thousand dollars in tax cuts each year (for a few years). If you are in the Donald Trump class, you could receive millions in tax relief.
Unfortunately, this is not free. No economist believes these tax cuts will generate enough revenue to pay for themselves (the debunked trickle-down theory). We fund these cuts by borrowing money from places like China, with interest.
This is why the national debt is skyrocketing, and also why wealthy people have been getting exponentially richer while everybody else’s wages have been stagnant.
Never miss a local story.
When it comes time to pay down the debt, don’t think for a minute that the rich benefactors are going to pay their share. Remember that these are Republicans who believe that children, poor people, the disabled and the middle class should make the sacrifice.
If you believe that Trump is not benefiting from his tax scam – bigly (as he claims) then you are truly living in his alternative universe.
Bill Rovin, Fresno
Comments