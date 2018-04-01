Help others in need ‘get back on their feet’

We live in a society where social issues we individuals face are endless, but my main concern is poverty.
Many people in America are poor and homeless, which is something that we see all around Fresno.
This is an issue not only because of the way these people are getting by, but it concerns me the most because poverty can lead to hunger, and sometimes crime.
This is an issue that’s not only happening in Fresno, but in many additional cities as well.
It’s sad to see people asking for money and look around and see no one helping, sometimes because they think that these people are just asking for money for drugs or alcohol, in which sometime that might not be the case.
I believe we as a community should pay more attention to this problem which can lead to many others in the future. One possible solution that I can think of is support these people to find a job and provide them with food and shelter while they get back on their feet.
Dulce Martinez, Porterville
