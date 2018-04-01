The grumpy, name-calling Brian Murphy (letter March 26) might be stuck in the “What’s the Matter with Kids?” number from “Bye Bye Birdie.” If you remember the finish, the answer is a resounding “Nothing!”
After the March 24 March for Your Lives rallies, I think most people would say, “The kids are all right!”
A worldwide movement with over a million “cheeks in the streets” put together in less than five weeks by high school students sounds like the “motivated warriors” Mr. Murray spoke about. It may turn out to be the “opportunity for a reality check” for reactionary conservatives like him. The kids are all right!
News flash – Boomers are old and fading, millennials will outlive him. Duh. Trivialize them about their phones, texts and poor spelling but Sen. Bernie Sanders described them as “the least racist generation ever!”
They don’t have a problem with same-sex marriages or LGBT issues. They have lived with “active shooter drills” their whole lives. They don’t like guns. They are, dare I say, trending progressive. The kids are all right!
The rallies were nonpartisan but carried the threat – we will vote! That’s democracy and that should worry the Grump in the Woods. The kids are all right!
Gary Sellers, Fresno
