Good to see Fresno City Council champion Tower District neighborhood

On March 22, many Tower District neighbors spent three hours at the Fresno City Council meeting. Our goal was to prevent Producers Dairy from demolishing two historic buildings and bringing traffic from 60 diesel trucks all day every day into a residential neighborhood.
For two years, we have been attending private meetings and public hearings with Producers attempting to find another site. It was so gratifying to have council members Oliver Baines III and Esmeralda Soria champion the neighborhood, joined by north-end council member Garry Bredefeld, supporting our voices.
What a pleasure to exercise the democratic process with all of our council members listening and supporting us. In the end, the council recognized that a promise is a promise, and voted to uphold a covenant signed by the Shehadeys in 1991 guaranteeing that they would preserve the historic buildings in exchange for a change in zoning.
Mayor Lee Brand has offered to negotiate a new site with all parties, one that will not be in a residential neighborhood. Thanks to all for upholding the Tower District Specific Plan!
Robert Boro, Fresno
