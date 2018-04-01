FRESNO,CA-- - MTD TAO LIGHT HOME -- - This pigeon decided to make a nest in the stoplight at Barstow and Blackstone and apparently tolerates yellow better than green or red.
Letters to the Editor

Stop when the stoplight is yellow, don’t accelerate

April 01, 2018 05:17 AM

Fresno traffic enforcement step up.

I am a frequent visitor of Fresno and I am very concerned about the number of drivers frequently running red lights.

I have never seen a single driver stopped by police.

Many of the drivers are entering the intersection well after the light has turned red and many at high speed.

The problem seem particularly bad on Herndon Avenue. No one should be in enough hurry to risk killing people.

Drivers, when the light turns yellow, hit the brake, not the accelerator.

Don Manes, Chowchilla

