Dark clouds move in over the downtown Fresno area on Thursday, Feb. 22 as part of a cold weather system passes through bringing some sprinkles to the area. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Letters to the Editor

‘No’ to homeless, gang violence and shaming Fresno

March 29, 2018 02:49 PM

Congrats to World Super-Lightweight Boxing Champ Jose Ramirez.

He made us proud as he wore that Fresno Grizzly hat.

How do we repay him? By having a meet-and-greet with the champion at an event called FresYes Fest, a celebration that is ashamed to use the name Fresno in its title.

We need to turn around and embrace the “no” in Fresno.

As in no more homeless and hungry, no more underperforming schools, no more gang violence, and no more Fresno shaming. Sometimes saying “no” is a good thing, Fresno.

Monroe Celestin, Clovis

