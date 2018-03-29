‘No’ to homeless, gang violence and shaming Fresno

Congrats to World Super-Lightweight Boxing Champ Jose Ramirez.
He made us proud as he wore that Fresno Grizzly hat.
How do we repay him? By having a meet-and-greet with the champion at an event called FresYes Fest, a celebration that is ashamed to use the name Fresno in its title.
We need to turn around and embrace the “no” in Fresno.
As in no more homeless and hungry, no more underperforming schools, no more gang violence, and no more Fresno shaming. Sometimes saying “no” is a good thing, Fresno.
Monroe Celestin, Clovis
