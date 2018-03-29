Man shot by police officer could have been your son

As a mother of a son, I feel the loss of Jontell Reedom most painfully and profoundly. This could have been any of our sons or daughters who had some form of mental health issues.
I did not need to know him personally to feel this pain and acknowledge the tragedy of this outcome at the hands of Tulare police officers when other options were available to address the situation that resulted in his needless death.
This is especially true since the officers knew of his issues.
How many more of our sons must we lose in this fashion before positive change occurs in the way we handle this situation?
Meggin Boranian, Clovis
