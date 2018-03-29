Marchers called for more resources to help the mentally ill during a protest Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Tulare. The march followed the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Jontell Reedom.
Marchers called for more resources to help the mentally ill during a protest Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Tulare. The march followed the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Jontell Reedom. LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com
Marchers called for more resources to help the mentally ill during a protest Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Tulare. The march followed the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Jontell Reedom. LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com

Letters to the Editor

Man shot by police officer could have been your son

March 29, 2018 01:45 PM

As a mother of a son, I feel the loss of Jontell Reedom most painfully and profoundly. This could have been any of our sons or daughters who had some form of mental health issues.

I did not need to know him personally to feel this pain and acknowledge the tragedy of this outcome at the hands of Tulare police officers when other options were available to address the situation that resulted in his needless death.

This is especially true since the officers knew of his issues.

How many more of our sons must we lose in this fashion before positive change occurs in the way we handle this situation?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meggin Boranian, Clovis

  Comments  