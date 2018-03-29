End ‘willful defiance’ suspensions for students

The school-to-prison pipeline is an analogy that can be used to explain how suspending or expelling students over zero-tolerance policies increases the chances of them eventually entering the criminal justice system.
For example, a student is talking during class and gets sent to the office. Administration then decides that because the student was disrupting the class, the student is justifiably subject to suspension or expulsion. Strict measures just push students out of school and does not necessarily address the real problem.
We need to end zero-tolerance policies with bills such as Senate Bill 607, which ends willful defiance suspensions and expulsions for all students grades K-12. We also need restorative justice practices in schools that require teachers to sit down with defiant students to try to identify the real issue instead of just sending them home.
Sending students to the office and suspending them will not do anything but further push the school-to-prison pipeline. We need to invest in the education of our youth.
Efrain Botello, Fresno
