Deadline’s coming for grand jury applications

I had the privilege of serving on the 2016/2017 Fresno County Civil Grand Jury. Initially I thought it would give me the opportunity to see and experience new things – it turned out to be much more.
Not only did I learn about county, city and local governing entities with the intent of recommending ways to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, I also got to know 18 other Fresno County residents whom I wouldn’t have known otherwise.
Last year’s Grand Jury issued four reports addressing Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District, Pleasant Valley Prison, Fresno Police Department and the county’s Facilities Services Division. The reports can be seen at http://www.fresnosuperiorcourt.org/jury/grand_jury/reports/responses.php.
If you’re interested in making new connections, the grand jury provides a great opportunity. Although it was clear that our political views were more diverse than our age and ethnicity, last year’s Grand Jury developed a mutual respect for each other as we attempted to address the concerns presented to us. Our report speaks as one grand jury.
If you are a U.S. citizen 18 years or older with good character, have lived in Fresno County for one year and literate in English, you’re eligible to apply. To apply, go to www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury. The deadline is Saturday, March 31.
Donna McBrien, Fresno
