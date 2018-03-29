Trump fans should wrap themselves in Russian flags

Well, now we all know what “Treasonous” Trump is up to. This traitor is at war with all Democrats, all news media except Fox News, the FBI, all women, all dark-skinned veterans, all Mexicans and other Americans too numerous to mention.
But, this traitor looks up to Vladimir Putin. He recently congratulated him for stealing an election in Russia. I wonder whether Trump is an asset for Putin. It’s a scary situation America finds itself under. Just think, this is the first time in American history that a president of the United States has been compromised by a foreign Government.
And yet, all those supporters of Trump who wrap themselves up in the American flag, are still right behind him. That’s just low-down hypocritical of them. They should just use the Russian flag. It would be more appropriate and fitting for them. Why hide whose side you’re really on?
Richard B. Leon, Hanford
Comments