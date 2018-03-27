Better to have gun people bribing politicians than liberals

A word about the teens who protested against certain guns and for school safety. Some individuals and groups liked what they did because, supposedly, no political group convinced them to protest and the protests support those groups’ political agendas.
However someone talked them into protesting the wrong problem and to have a politically correct hatred for the National Rifle Association.
The problem is not what weapons these recent shooters used. The problem is the shooters themselves.
This last one should have been arrested, or at least, detained long enough to be helped. If we are to interfere with someone’s rights, let’s do it to the ones with mental problems, who are the real core problem.
As to the NRA, I would sooner have that mostly grassroots group influencing politicians than groups like Planned Parenthood, moveon.org and other extreme liberals, who also bribe politicians. The NRA teaches gun safety and, as a whole, you don’t have to worry about their members shooting up a school.
