Be like Manchester GATE students, plant something new on Earth Day

The fifth- grade students of Room 23, in Manchester GATE school have helped the earth by planting new plants.
This project was started in 2017 and is still continuing. The students have gardened near their classroom and near the school parking lot. They have learned many gardening skills such as weeding and have been very hard working. They hope to finish gardening near the parking lot by the end of the school year, which is coming up very soon.
The students are not the only ones who can help the earth. You can, too! You can start by planting a small plant or even a big tree. You can help the earth any day, but as a matter of fact, Earth day is coming up on April 22. Earth Day is a day to celebrate the great planet we live in by helping it in many ways such as saving water, recycling or even planting a small seed.
Please help the earth each and every day in any way because people can either help and improve the earth or completely destroy it.
Omar Caro, Fresno
Comments