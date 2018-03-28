Adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ complaints against Donald Trump show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ complaints against Donald Trump show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles. MATT SAYLES AP file photo
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ complaints against Donald Trump show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles. MATT SAYLES AP file photo

Letters to the Editor

Trump porn star trials remind us of nasty ’90s, so why complain?

March 28, 2018 06:51 PM

Has Andrew Fiala (column March 15 “Stormy Daniels affair”) forgotten what our White House was like in the 1990s?

Right now, this Trump/Daniels issue is a “he said/she said” and unlike the #Metoo movement, I believe in innocent until proven guilty.

The ’90s produced clear evidence (the dress) that our then president was frolicking in the people’s White House. Mr. Fiala lamented, “What shall we tell our children?”

Well I did have to explain to my minor children what “oral sex” was. That was a conversation that they were too young to have. While I do believe that sadly, the times are changing for a myriad of moral reasons, it did not begin with this president.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monica Johnston, Fresno

  Comments  