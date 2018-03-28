Trump porn star trials remind us of nasty ’90s, so why complain?

Has Andrew Fiala (column March 15 “Stormy Daniels affair”) forgotten what our White House was like in the 1990s?
Right now, this Trump/Daniels issue is a “he said/she said” and unlike the #Metoo movement, I believe in innocent until proven guilty.
The ’90s produced clear evidence (the dress) that our then president was frolicking in the people’s White House. Mr. Fiala lamented, “What shall we tell our children?”
Well I did have to explain to my minor children what “oral sex” was. That was a conversation that they were too young to have. While I do believe that sadly, the times are changing for a myriad of moral reasons, it did not begin with this president.
Monica Johnston, Fresno
