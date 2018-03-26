ASU helps meet education demand in California

Arizona State University has long been a destination for California students.
Currently, more than 12,000 California residents are enrolled at ASU, with roughly 6,800 of those pursuing degrees through ASU Online. ASU has created transfer partnerships with more than 80 California community colleges and is California community college students’ top out-of-state choice. The price point for these students varies depending on how a student is attending ASU.
This shouldn’t be viewed as a threat to the existing California higher education system, as suggested by The Sacramento Bee editorial board in a published piece on Feb. 18. As the state has struggled to meet demand for higher education, ASU has served as a convenient and high-quality option.
And, we’ve long been a partner to entities in California and elsewhere that share the common goal of increasing student access and success across the broadest population possible by scaling technology-based education solutions.
Our country’s education needs are too big to draw artificial boundaries with state lines. No one institution or state can solve the problem of increasing educational access and attainment alone. We should encourage students at every age to look at higher education as an imperative and ensure they have access to it, even if it means heading next door.
Michael M. Crow, president, Arizona State University
