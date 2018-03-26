A mother’s advice to student: ‘Hurt people hurt people’

National Walkout Day March 14 was an important experience for us CART students to experience. There’s a lot being said about school violence and gun control, but there’s not much being done about it.
The walkout gave students an opportunity to speak what was on their mind about the topic. There should be higher security on guns. People should have certain requirements to own guns, but the requirements should go deeper than just making sure someone knows how to use a gun.
Another topic that could relate to the all the school violence is bullying.
“Hurt people hurt people,” my mom used to always tell me that when someone was rude to me or anyone else.
If we just take a few minutes out of our day to walk up to someone and say something nice to him or her, that one uplifting comment could completely change a person’s mind set about how confident they are.
For example, when my friends compliment me on an outfit I’m wearing, that makes me feel a lot more confident. So if that changes my mindset, then your one compliment can really help someone else.
Sophia Cardonna, Clovis
