When a dog dies on plane, senators jump into action. How about children?

The school shootings that have been happening throughout America are terribly unreasonable and selfish of the shooters to do so. It is sad to hear that school shootings have become a trend.
So far, the only ones who actually are doing something about the horrific events are the people who are already affected by these shooting, such as Jaclyn Corin who spoke out and said, “Our elected officials have seen American after American drop from a bullet. And instead of waking up to protect us, they have been hitting the snooze button. But we’re here to shake them awake.”
These school shootings should be put to a stop, and will only be possible if everyone cooperates and supports the movement.
Recently, two senators made a legislative proposal to change the policy of pet transportation on planes after a dog died on a plane trip. It is ironic that we give more humane rights to our pets than our children.
The ones without a voice are are finally speaking out after series of school shootings. The only change that is needed is for the ones with a voice should stop ignoring the voiceless.
Vichai Thao, Fresno
