Here’s a to-do list for gun-violence protesters

The March protests are over. What are young people going to do now?
Yes, they made it known that gun violence is unacceptable, and most were very sincere about it. But they did the easy part; anyone can protest. Now comes the hard work.
They are not going to end guns in America, but they can make life better for people who might otherwise use them.
They can befriend a new kid on campus. They can go to the elementary school and read to children who never get read to at home. They can help a classmate who’s having trouble with life.
These things take time and commitment. They won’t be on social media, and they won’t be noticed by many people. But they will be noticed by the person that they’re intended for. And maybe that’ll make the difference between picking up a gun and having hope for the future.
They can do things like these, or they can go back to their classes, sports, and parties. They can stick their faces back in their smart phones, or they can start working on the problems in their communities and their countries.
Now, what are they going to do?
Larry Parmeter, Fresno
