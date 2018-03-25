As a nation, we should be united. Unfortunately this world isn’t perfect. Everyone has an opinion. We all bring our own thoughts into situations, but we can’t forget that we are all human. No matter what the circumstances, we are all the same. We should support each other no matter what the issue.
The nation coming together to pay respect to lost victims of the Florida school shooting, in my opinion, is a step forward to making the world a better place.
The world isn’t a perfect place, and there are people who have their own opinions of change, and not everyone is on the same page. There are some teachers who didn’t support the walkout held for the victims lost.
Personally, I have no disrespect for their opinions, but I do have a question in mind which would make them think differently about the situation.
Never miss a local story.
“What if the students who were lost in the school shooting were your students?”
A lot of times people just can’t feel the situation because they haven’t experienced it, and it’s honestly reasonable, but not only teachers but everyone should have one emotional standard in mind, to put themselves in others’ shoes.
Ethan Vang, Fresno
Comments