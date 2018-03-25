‘Conformist’ students leading international marches show no courage

The student walkout over gun violence was inspired and encouraged on a national scale by the same group that organizes the Women’s March, an annual liberal love-in.
Local congressional candidate Andrew Janz schmoozes with students, who are in his office making posters imploring: “Don’t accept pay from the NRA.” The student walkout isn’t about a solution to the problem of gun violence in America; it is left-wing political theater with the kids as props and the NRA as a pinata stand in for the GOP.
The students are said to show great courage. Going along with the herd while being cheered on by your teachers and the media is not courage. It’s conformism, the disease that has made it physically dangerous to voice a conservative viewpoint on any college campus in the United States.
Far more children are murdered by abortionists at 12 weeks of gestation and beyond than are killed by gun-wielding psychos. It would take real courage for students to walk out in protest of this atrocity. I doubt they would be canonized the way the educational establishment and liberal media have canonized the students who march in lock step with their agenda.
Michael Freeman, Sanger
