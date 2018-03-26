Kids are scared and parents no longer trust schools for their child’s safety

Fear has spread across schools all throughout the United States, which lowers the interest to going to school.
Going to school is not a priority anymore. Many kids are scared of being there, and parents no longer trust the school system anymore for their child’s safety.
Parents drop off their kids at school and leave with the fear that they might not see them again.
These violent threats are not jokes or pranks. These students are disrupting childhood, and that must stop.
Jisela Contreras, Fresno
