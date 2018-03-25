The school shootings and violence that have been occurring all over our country has been a great scare. Children are going to school scared to death, planning outfits accordingly in case there’s a shooting.
I believe we actually need to do something. \ People who don’t want gun control need to actually realize that we’re not taking their guns away, we’re making it harder to own them.
A child alive is worth more than losing a gun in the household. It’s insane how people actually think that just because this isn’t happening to their families it doesn’t matter.
I’m truly impressed by how well students all over America have been handling this situation. It is hard to not get angry when something so tragic won’t come to an end, but we students have been speaking our minds peacefully.
We have been walking out, taking a stand, and speaking up about school violence. It’s an eye-awakening moment in time when everyone comes together to bring more peace into this world. Now, we understand that just speaking out isn’t all that is going to work, that is why we appreciate all the help we can get from higher powers.
Zoe Forsyth, Fresno
