Fresno needs to focus on mental health not transportation

When I read the recent article by Marek Warszawski, “If you care about Fresno and want it to thrive, you need to support high-speed rail,” I just shook my head.
I wish Mr. Warszawski would write an article with the title, “If you care about mental health issues in the Central Valley and you want to see young people get lasting help and reduce suicides, you need to support the building and support of mental health care facilities in our region.”
Wouldn’t that be amazing?
While high-speed rail will eventually get people places fast, our own residents are going nowhere fast when it comes to getting the help they need.
Fresno has a mental health care crisis.
I help people every week try and find places for their suicidal teens to go to for treatment. Adults call me, in tears and at their wits ends, having to send their loved ones to Bakersfield, Modesto, Los Angeles or the Bay Area because Fresno doesn’t have the long-term care facility that we need.
It’s way past time . . . who’s in?
Is anyone listening?
Ron McLain, Fresno
