Nunes avoids constituents, facts solutions to Valley problems

March 23, 2018 04:44 PM

I would like to remind Jerrie Cruess, letter March 18, that Rep. Devin Nunes and his fellow Republicans have controlled the House of Representatives for over the past half-decade.

During that time, no changes or significant improvements have occurred to solve the Central Valley problems. She was correct that Nunes avoids speculation, but that is because he avoids facts. I think those are some good reasons for the negativity of his constituents and why he does not like to have town hall meetings.

Verne Miniaci, Visalia

