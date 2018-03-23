It isn’t just poverty that bedevils us, is it?

Andrew Fiala’s clarion commentary in the March 18 Bee, “Stormy Daniels affair” rings so true!
Our free-enterprise system, which provides so much for so many – though not all – also gives rise to all kinds of greed, corruption and abuse of power.
Jesus said that it was the “love” of money that was the root of all evil. We see it all around us, don’t we, especially in high places? We are grateful for the comforts and conveniences our system provides, but lest we forget, it isn’t just poverty that bedevils us, but so does avarice in the midst of affluence!
Jim Cooney, Fresno
