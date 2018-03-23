In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles.
In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles AP file photo
In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. New documents show a top lawyer for the Trump Organization was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The arbitration documents are signed by Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin and list her address as that of Trump's golf club in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles AP file photo

Letters to the Editor

It isn’t just poverty that bedevils us, is it?

March 23, 2018 03:36 PM

Andrew Fiala’s clarion commentary in the March 18 Bee, “Stormy Daniels affair” rings so true!

Our free-enterprise system, which provides so much for so many – though not all – also gives rise to all kinds of greed, corruption and abuse of power.

Jesus said that it was the “love” of money that was the root of all evil. We see it all around us, don’t we, especially in high places? We are grateful for the comforts and conveniences our system provides, but lest we forget, it isn’t just poverty that bedevils us, but so does avarice in the midst of affluence!

Jim Cooney, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  