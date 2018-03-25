Street-style tacos filled with textured soy protein soaked in vegan chicken broth prepared by Ashley Hankins-Marchetti and Ashlee Marchetti were featured on their blog titled Eat Figs Not Pigs.
Letters to the Editor

Spring has sprung; enjoy plants for dinner

March 25, 2018 03:18 PM

With crippling storms battering our East Coast recently, we all look forward to spring, balmy weather and flowers in bloom.

It’s also a superb occasion to replace animal foods on our menu with healthy, delicious, eco-friendly vegetables, legumes, grains, and fruits.

The shift toward healthy eating is everywhere. Fast-food chains like Chipotle, Quiznos, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s all offer plant-based options. Major publications and popular websites tout vegan recipes.

Google CEO Eric Schmidt views replacement of meat by plant protein as the world’s No. 1 technical trend. The financial investment community is betting on innovative start-ups, like Beyond Meat, or Impossible Foods. Even Tyson Foods new CEO sees plant protein as meat industry’s future.

Global Meat News reports that nearly half of consumers are reducing meat intake. Indeed, per capita red meat consumption has dropped by a whopping 25 percent in the past 40 years.

Every one of us can celebrate spring by checking out the rich collection of plant-based dinners and desserts in our supermarket’s frozen food, dairy, and produce sections. An internet search on vegan foods brings rich rewards.

Steven Nopello, Fresno

