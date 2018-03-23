Don’t blame police for Tulare shootings

This is in response to the Tulare shooting by police officers (story March 12).
I am very concerned and saddened by how our law enforcement officers are always getting a critical response to anything they do.
I’m sorry this young man might have been mentally unstable, but the police have to protect us and themselves. They tried using a Taser on him , and one officer ended up with a broken nose.
In my day, we had more respect for the law. Now it’s the bad guys are good and the good guys are bad. It’s sad that so many kids are out of control.
Let’s not blame the police, the teachers, the guns. We need to get the mentally ill people off the streets so things like this doesn’t happen again.
Tina Cavalli, Fresno
