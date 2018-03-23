Hang in there, Devin Nunes

Don't lose heart, President Trump. Hang in there, Rep. Devin Nunes. Stay with the reporting, Fox News. Hooray for Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and Sean Hannity for shedding light on the evil darkness.
We all know they are doing the right thing as evidenced by the persistent and constant evil that is hurled at them by the evil ones at every turn. The more good that is done and advocated for, the worse the evil one's efforts against you become. Keep on making America great again!
Gregory L. Bacchetti, Fresno
