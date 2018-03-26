Activist teens have ‘skulls full of mush’

Hugging during an emotional moment, Fresno High sophomores from left, Arabella Howard, Serena Kruse and Esmeralda Avila Verduzco, stand during the conclusion of the National Walkout Day at Fresno High School Wednesday, March 14. The rally was held in honor of the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who were shot and killed last month in Parkland. John Walker The Fresno Bee