Activist teens have ‘skulls full of mush’

In response to the leftist manufactured National Walkout at schools, I wonder if we’ve generated a group of easily manipulated emos. A large portion of The Bee was covered with a bunch of “Am I Next?” sign-waving students overcome with emotion looking helpless and uneducated.
Easily manipulated by social media and educators, these tools of the left whimper and sob while holding their mass-produced “Am I Next?” signs that do nothing to solve any problem. Maybe it’s an opportunity for a reality check here if they can’t get it from their parents or educators.
They should be asking “Am I the next one” killed by a drunk or stoned driver? “Am I the next one” killed by an illegal alien criminal? “Am I the next one” to be killed by a gang member or some other degenerate released early by our dysfunctional system.
Danger and bad people are everywhere so instead of teaching these skulls full of mush to be sitting-duck activists, teach them to be motivated warriors fully aware of their environment not to be sheep led to slaughter.
Brian Murray, Shaver Lake
