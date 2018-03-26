Hugging during an emotional moment, Fresno High sophomores from left, Arabella Howard, Serena Kruse and Esmeralda Avila Verduzco, stand during the conclusion of the National Walkout Day at Fresno High School Wednesday, March 14. The rally was held in honor of the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who were shot and killed last month in Parkland.
Letters to the Editor

Activist teens have ‘skulls full of mush’

March 26, 2018 06:19 AM

In response to the leftist manufactured National Walkout at schools, I wonder if we’ve generated a group of easily manipulated emos. A large portion of The Bee was covered with a bunch of “Am I Next?” sign-waving students overcome with emotion looking helpless and uneducated.

Easily manipulated by social media and educators, these tools of the left whimper and sob while holding their mass-produced “Am I Next?” signs that do nothing to solve any problem. Maybe it’s an opportunity for a reality check here if they can’t get it from their parents or educators.

They should be asking “Am I the next one” killed by a drunk or stoned driver? “Am I the next one” killed by an illegal alien criminal? “Am I the next one” to be killed by a gang member or some other degenerate released early by our dysfunctional system.

Danger and bad people are everywhere so instead of teaching these skulls full of mush to be sitting-duck activists, teach them to be motivated warriors fully aware of their environment not to be sheep led to slaughter.

Brian Murray, Shaver Lake

