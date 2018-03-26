Devoted soccer fans connect divided Fresno

I recently went to my first professional soccer game. Given the hype, I wasn’t going to miss the opener for the FC Zorros. I followed the sound of drums and chanting to a long line at the front gate. I sat with the “squad,” a group of devoted and rowdy fans. Amidst the call-and-response style chanting and swirling sea of scarves, I found myself watching people more than the game.
Fresno is no different than many cities in the U.S. that are segregated by socioeconomic status. White flight to north Fresno and Clovis has created two cities with disparate identities.
Yet, sitting amongst the squad, I observed members of both communities enjoying the same game. Behind me sat a group of white men, one of whom was well versed in the nuances of the game and spent the breaks talking about the latest Champions League news.
He likely lives worlds apart from the Hispanic man across the aisle wearing a lucha libre mask and chanting in Spanish. The crowd represented people from many walks of life. Soccer is capable of bringing our city together. At $15 a ticket plus a free beer, I’ll be back for more.
Jordan Mattox, Fresno
