Student activists more effective than Congress

Rodney J. Nidever (letter March 19) does not give credit to the children in marches and protests all over this country. He thinks it’s a “political stunt backed by extreme leftists.”
These children have accomplished more than our Congress since the first major slaughter at Columbine. I back these children for their bravery in standing up to the gun establishment in this country. They have rejected donations having backing by any gun organization that attaches conditions to that donation.
Their mature speeches were not coached by outside forces but used the education provided to them at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, by caring teachers and educators. They have not been “politically manipulated for political purposes,” as Mr. Nidever says, but stand on their own.
Diane Woody, Fresno
