Nation needs to make plans for war

Every day we hear of war games, the possibility of war, North Korea able to launch a missile and the list goes on. Again we hear of war games for our military, but how about the event we are attacked here at home? In the event of war, we some cities may be attacked with nuclear or conventional bombs.
We may be out of internet at our homes as well as banks and other businesses. We may have no electricity or water due to computers being hacked. Recently we have had narcos from Mexico caught off our shores near Los Angeles. Who is to say our enemies cannot penetrate our shores? The government needs to inform the public and perhaps put some things in place, just in case.
Steven Trevino Jr., Clovis
