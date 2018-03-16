When billionaires run the nation, we are in trouble

Another day in Trump Land. Today’s headlines (March 17) were so disgusting I needed to write: “US Wildlife Conservation Board Packed with Trophy Hunters” It must be more important for the wealthy to have their trophies than survival of endangered species.
“Costa Warns Against ICE Audits”: Remember when President Trump was asked about the deportation of immigrants? He said that we are only going to go after the “bad hombres.” ICE is going after parents taking their kids to school and people trying to make an honest living feeding their families while doing work that most citizens would not do.
And this will have a huge negative economic impact for agriculture, the heart of our economy in the Valley.
“Some students to get only partial loan forgiveness:” The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned. The action is part of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ push to ease regulations governing for-profit schools.
When billionaires run the country, the rest of us are in trouble.
Stephen Sacks, Fresno
