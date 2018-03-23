God is answer to homelessness

Toniah Webb has a twisted idea that somehow Fresno residents have duty to put up with vagrants camping on sidewalks, parks and private property. I fully support the Fresno City Council banning camping out in public spaces. Look at the fiasco in Santa Cruz, where they rented a fenced lot at nearly $100,000 per month to house campers who ruined one city park downtown.
Of the 100 spots, only 62 where recently filled. The reason? No alcohol, drugs or stolen property is allowed in the enclosure. I agree homeless need help, but part of that help comes from the homeless, too. The answer is God. He can help; God could and would if he were sought.
Jerry H. Satterberg, Fresno
